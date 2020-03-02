PM Modi says he'll give up social media, Twitter says 'tussi na jao'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and said that he plans of giving up social media accounts on various platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.
He wrote, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
PM Modi is quite active on social media. He also enjoys a huge following on them. On Twitter, the Prime Minister has has 53.3 million followers, while on Instagram 35.2 million followers.
On Facebook, more than 44 million follow his page and his official channel on YouTube has 4.51 million subscribers.
Taking a dig at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."
Several Twitter users reacted after Modi announced about quitting social media. Some users even trolled the Prime Minister. A user wrote, "Modiji may be frustrated with People using his old tweets and asking questions on failed promises, corruption, misgovernence ! Anyways it's ideology of BJP to destroy and distort history !"
Another user wrote, "SIX DAYS for thinking to give up social media accounts ?How many days of thinking was done before Demonitisation ?Is this some kind of ‘message’ to the social media platforms ?"
While a user requested him to stay on social media because his "presence on social media is the biggest counter force against all those who are trying 24x7 to harm civilisational value/ethos,culture & history of Bharat".
Here are some of the best reactions:
