Twinkle Khanna's pun on Narendra Modi's 'Dolund Trump' speech will leave you in splits

Former actress and columnist, Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones is back with yet another hilarious and satirical blog! For this week's blog, the actress turned author has written about US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, on January 24, addressed a 1 lakh strong crowd at Gujarat's Motera Stadium. Apart from Trump's miss pronunciation of several iconic Indian names, PM Modi mangling his name as 'Dolund Trump' also left people in splits.
'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' author, however, feels it was more than a mere mispronunciation. Twinkle believes that, "Modiji was, in fact, paying him the highest compliment."
She wrote, " The 'Dolund' pun proved that Trump is, in fact, so manly that while ordinary men are content with one, he has two tools of glorious manhood."
Twinkle took to Twitter and added, "A bad pun a day keeps the shrink away and all that jazz".
Twinkle Khanna, in her blog, has also given a few other puns on Trump's mangling of names. She has also mentioned the infamous broccoli samosa, the wall built to cover up slums and his Taj Mahal visit with wife Melania Trump.
Sharing the link on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "36 hours, two leaders, lots of machoism and a few ‘cownundrums’ thrown into the middle - And why I suspect all that mangling of names was rather deliberate :) My bit this week."
Not just her blogs, the former actress often leaves the internet cracking up, over her hilarious digs and banter with husband Akshay Kumar. Whether it's Twinkle's 'actual representation of marriage' or a contact photo for son Aarav's phone, Mrs Funnybones quite literally lives upto her name!
