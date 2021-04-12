Retired Judge, who acquitted LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid case, appointed as UP's Dy Lokayukta

Lucknow: Surendra Yadav, a retired Judge, who had acquitted top BJP leaders including L.K. Advani, Kalyan Singh, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and 29 others in Babri mosque demolition conspiracy case, took oath of the office as Deputy Lokayukta (III) in Uttar Pradesh.

He was appointed Deputy Lokyukta by the Yogi Adityanath in consultation with the Governor Anandiben Patel and Lokayukta for a term of six years. The Governor had signed the notification appointing him as the Dy Lokayukta (III) on April 6.

The Supreme Court had extended tenure of Special CBI Court Judge Surendra Yadav in 2019 for holding day to day hearing in the Babri demolition conspiracy case against L.K. Advani, Kalyan Singh, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and others and deliver the judgment within two years after concluding arguments.

On September 30, 2020 the Special CBI Judge had passed an order acquitting all 32 accused, incluidng BJP top leaders, in the Babri mosque demolition case (no 198/92).