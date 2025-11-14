'Respectful Salutations To 'Jawahar Of Hind' On His Birth Anniversary': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru |

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in laying the foundations of India's democratic and constitutional framework.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation of constitutional and democratic values in independent India through his visionary and fearless leadership, and provided the country with a new direction."

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने अपने दूरदर्शी और निडर नेतृत्व से स्वतंत्र भारत में संवैधानिक और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की नींव रखी और देश को एक नई दिशा प्रदान की।



उनके आदर्श और मूल्य आज भी हमारे लिए प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। 'हिंद के जवाहर' को जयंती पर सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/rwZZTD47e4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

He further added that Nehru's ideals continue to inspire generations. "His ideals and values continue to be a source of inspiration for us even today. Respectful salutations to 'Jawahar of Hind' on his birth anniversary," Gandhi wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, celebrated as Children's Day, to remember his role in the freedom movement and his contributions during the nation's formative years.

In a message shared on X today, the Prime Minister said, "Today we mark the 125th birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. My tributes to him. We remember Pandit Nehru's efforts during the freedom struggle and his role as the first Prime Minister of India."

Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

Nehru, fondly known as "Chacha Nehru," was a key figure in India's freedom struggle and played a crucial role in shaping the country's future. His ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific temper continue to inspire Indians.

Nehru, one of the central figures in India's independence movement, remains a pivotal personality in the country's political history. As the first Prime Minister after Independence, he led the nation through its early years, laying the foundations of parliamentary democracy, scientific progress, and industrial growth. His vision for modern India continues to be referenced in conversations about nation-building, education, and institutional development.

The 125th birth anniversary holds special significance, prompting renewed public reflection on his ideals, especially his emphasis on secularism, democracy, and nurturing a scientific temper among citizens. Historians and scholars noted that Nehru's leadership during the transition from colonial rule to a sovereign republic shaped India's domestic and foreign policies in foundational ways.

As the nation commemorates Nehru's legacy, the Prime Minister's tribute underscores continued recognition of his contributions to India's growth and the long-lasting impact of his early leadership on the country's democratic institutions and national identity.

