EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres In New York, Thanks Him For Consistent Support To India’s Growth And Stability

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. | X @DrSJaishankar

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, expressing gratitude for his steadfast support for India’s growth and development.

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated Guterres’ perspective on key regional issues and expressed hope to host him in India.

“Good to meet with UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots. Thank him for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guterres sent his condolences to the Indian government and people "for what happened there," and the incident needs to be fully investigated, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Asked at the daily UN briefing about the attack near the Red Fort, he said, "We are also, of course, sending our condolences to the government of, people of India for what has happened there, and that also needs to be fully investigated."

Haq referred to the Red Fort attack as only "what happened there".

The incident occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing several people and injuring over 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The Indian Union Cabinet declared it a terrorist attack, saying in a resolution, “The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion”.

"The cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay,” the resolution added.

