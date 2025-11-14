 Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad

The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was marginally ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunita as per initial trends of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday. | Metro Vaartha

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was marginally ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunita as per initial trends of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday, according to TV reports.

The counting of votes cast by the voters was taken up after counting the postal ballots at 8 AM.

Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, commenced.

The counting process would be completed in 10 rounds.

FPJ Shorts
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad
From Litti Chokha To jalebi: BJP Headquarter In Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration As Vote Counting Begins In Bihar
From Litti Chokha To jalebi: BJP Headquarter In Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration As Vote Counting Begins In Bihar
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Cheeky Response As India Captain's Wretched Toss Jinx Continues At Eden Gardens; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Cheeky Response As India Captain's Wretched Toss Jinx Continues At Eden Gardens; Video
Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25
Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25
Read Also
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses Majority Mark With 160 Seats As...
article-image

The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The BJP fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress candidate enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting...

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting...

From Litti Chokha To jalebi: BJP Headquarter In Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration As Vote...

From Litti Chokha To jalebi: BJP Headquarter In Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration As Vote...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses Majority Mark With 160 Seats As...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses Majority Mark With 160 Seats As...

J&K Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore Amid Widespread CASOs Targeting Anti-National...

J&K Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore Amid Widespread CASOs Targeting Anti-National...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends