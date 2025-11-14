Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Congress’ Naveen Yadav Slightly Ahead Of BRS’ Maganti Sunita As Counting Begins In Hyderabad

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was marginally ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunita as per initial trends of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday. | Metro Vaartha

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was marginally ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunita as per initial trends of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday, according to TV reports.

The counting of votes cast by the voters was taken up after counting the postal ballots at 8 AM.

Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, commenced.

The counting process would be completed in 10 rounds.

The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The BJP fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress candidate enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

