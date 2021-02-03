Republic Day violence: Delhi Police announces cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for leads on actor Deep Sidhu, 3 others

The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the 26 January violence.

Sidhu, a Punjabi actor-turned-activist, had earlier uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account even as teams of the Delhi Police were conducting raids in Punjab to track him down. In the video, he is seen talking in Punjabi and saying he has not done anything wrong.

In a 15 minute-long video message on 31 January, titled 'straight from my soul' on his verified Facebook page, he is seen giving an emotional statement: "Despite leaving my whole life behind, I came to join the Punjabis in their protest ... nobody saw anything but I was labelled a traitor.