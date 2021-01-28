Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent

New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday blamed the Central government, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) for the violence during the farmers' 'tractor march' in Delhi on January 26 against the agriculture laws.

"Along with some individuals and organizations, like Deep Sidhu and Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee led by Satnam Singh Pannu, the government made this movement violent. We clarify that we dissociate ourselves from violent actions which took place at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi," the SKM, the union of over 40 farmer unions. said in a statement.

The names of Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have been included in an FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.