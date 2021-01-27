Farmers' protest: SC moved for probe into Red Fort violence

New Delhi

Two petitions have been moved in the Supreme Court for an immediate probe into the violence that broke out all over Delhi on the Republic Day on Tuesday in the wake of two months of the farmers' agitation protesting against three farm laws enacted last September.

One petition is filed by Delhi lawyer Vishal Tiwari and another by Mumbai University student Ashish Rai. Tiwari pleaded for a direction to the authorities to registered an FIR against the individuals and organisations responsible for the violence and dishonouring the National Foag.

Tiwari sought constitution of a 3-member inquiry commission under the chairmanship of a former top court judge with two retired High Court judges to collect and record evidence in the matter and submit a report to the SC in a time-bound manner.

The petition says the farmers' protests were going on peacefully for the last two months and hence the sudden violence on Tuesday raises a question for consideration in national security and public interest as to who is responsible for creating the disturbances. "The blames are from both sides and the matter is to be probed by an independent agency as it might be a conspiracy by notorious forces to cause disturbance and damage the peaceful protest and creat clash between police and protesting farmers.

In his PIL letter to the CJI, Ashish Rai has urged him to take cognizance of the violence at the Red Fort suo motu as hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted religious flag, vandalising almost anything they could lay hands on. He sought a special probe on the way the Tricolour was removed and the religious flag was installed.

Meanwhile ...

-- Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief S N Srivastava

-- Allahabad HC questions personal bonds from farmers

-- NCPCR asks for police report over kids at Red Fort

-- Never said doors for talks with farmers shut: Javadekar

-- Farmer who died had returned from Australia recently to celebrate his wedding

-- Sad to see clashes in Delhi: British MP Dhesi

-- Violence at Red Fort insult, says Punjab CM

-- Not involved in Jan 26 violence: Gangster-turned-socail activist Lakha Sidhana