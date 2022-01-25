Republic Day Quiz 2022: On India's 73rd R-Day, can you answer these basic questions?

India comes together to celebrate Republic Day 2022 on January 26. This year, the country will mark the 73rd Republic Day after the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The Republic Day 2022 celebrations this year began with observing “Parakram Divas” on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on January 24.

It's a day that reminds us about the great history of our country and how it became a Republic. To mark the celebrations of this day, a parade, also called the Republic Day Parade is organised which showcases country's military strength and rich culture.

The country became a republic after drafting the world’s longest constitution that gave us rights, duties, and most importantly a nation governed by set rules.

While most of us have enjoyed this Parade at some point, how much do we know about it and Republic Day? Take this fun quiz now with your friends and family.

1. Who takes the salute at the grand parade on Republic Day in New Delhi?

a) President

b) Prime Minister

c) Governor

d) Defence Minister

2. Which important human right is protected in Article 21 of the Constitution of India?

a) Right to Equality

b) Right to Freedom of Religion

c) Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression

d) Right to life and liberty

3. Who unfurls the National Flag in Republic Day ceremony in the state capitals?

a) Chief Minister

b) Governor

c) Deputy Chief Minister

d) Finance Minister

4. From which Constitution was the Concept of a Five Year Plan borrowed into the Indian Constitution?

a) USA

b) USSR

c) UK

d) Ireland

5. The Republic Day parade starts from:

a) Red Fort

b) India Gate

c) Rashtrapati Bhavan

d) Vijay Chowk

6. Who wrote the famous book 'India Wins Freedom'?

a)Jawaharlal Nehru

b)Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

c)Bipan Chandra

d)Sekhar Bandyopadhyay

7. When was the declaration of Purna Swaraj released?

a)12 March 1930

b)26 January 1930

c)13 April 1919

d)28 September 1907

Answers: 1-c, 2-d, 3-b, 4-USSR, 5-c, 6-b, 7-b

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:32 PM IST