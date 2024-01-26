Republic Day 2024: 'What An Year It Was!' Says Jaishankar After India's G20 Presidency Showcased In MEA Tableau |

'Nalanda Maha Vihara', surmounted by the G20 Logo formed the front portion of the tableaux of Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, that rolled down Kartavya Path in the national capital during the grand ceremonial parade of the platinum jubilee celebrations of India's Republic Day on Friday.

Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar took to social media platform to post: "Great to see the MEA tableau of G20 at the #RepublicDay Parade. What an year it was!"

The MEA tableaux aimed to depict the successful completion of the country's G20 Presidency and its achievements, reflecting India's leadership of addressing global issues in an ambitious, decisive, inclusive and action oriented manner.

The theme of G20 under India's presidency was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or one Earth, One Family, One Future that affirms the value of all life and their interconnectedness on our planet.

Last September, India successfully hosted the G20 summit in the national capital, hosting over 40 global leaders and their delegations.

The trailer depicts major achievements based on the Presidency priorities. Indian Presidency's decision to make African Union a full member is shown by joining of hands in Namaste mudra, one showing Indian and another African Union's flags.

The sides have #Life (Lifestyle for Environment) installations. Financial transactions over two mobile phones depict India's success in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). A tree coming out of heap of coins depict the Green Development. On the sides, value of millets as super-food is depicted with Queen of Millets.

Notably, 2023 was declared the 'International Year of Millets' by the United Nations, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spiral upward movement of woman from across the world depicted Women-led-development.

The tableau also presents 'Bharatmandapam', the place where the G20 summit took place last September. The Leaders Summit culminated here after which the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with full consensus.

Right below is a replica of Konark wheel symbolising continuous progress, which served as the backdrop for Prime Minister's welcome handshake with G20 leaders.

With the successful People's Presidency under PM Modi's leadership, India emerged as 'Vishwa Mitra'.

Throughout India's presidency, raising the voice of Global South and developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi's agenda. India's theme for the G20 Presidency was also 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', whose Sanskrit translation goes as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

PM Modi had said that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become "People's G20" in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.