Republic Day 2024: PM Modi Adorns Multi-Coloured Bandhani Turban At 75th R-Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his vibrant attire choices on special occasions, continued the tradition on the 75th Republic Day celebrations. He adorned a multi-coloured bandhani print safa pagdi (turban), symbolizing the rich diversity of the nation.

Pairing the turban with a white 'kurta-pyjama' and a brown Nehru jacket, PM Modi's distinctive attire was revealed as he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country. The safa pagdi was adorned with intricate bandhani prints, showcasing traditional craftsmanship.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation pic.twitter.com/owpFbuxyvh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Rajasthani Turban Adorned On 74th Republic Day & 77th Independence Day

Reflecting his penchant for diverse and vibrant turbans, on the 74th Republic Day, PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban, symbolizing India's cultural diversity. During the 77th Independence Day, he opted for another Rajasthani-style turban with multiple colors and a lengthy tail.

Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, marking the commencement of the Republic Day program. The national anthem resonated with a booming 21-gun salute, performed by the indigenous gun system, the 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience, creating a visual spectacle. The program continued with "Aavaahan," a band performance featuring over 100 women artists playing various percussion instruments, symbolizing the strength of 'Nari Shakti.'

French President Macron Attends As Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel Macron graced the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, becoming part of a select group of global leaders who have attended India's grand ceremonial events in the past seven decades.

The presence of a global leader like Macron stresses the significance of Republic Day and emphasizes diplomatic ties between India and France. The participation of esteemed dignitaries adds a global perspective to the celebration of India's constitutional foundation on January 26, 1950.

देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

PM Modi's Republic Day Greeting On X

Before the commencement of the Republic Day program, PM Modi took to X to extend his wishes to the citizens, commemorating the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. His message was a heartfelt "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" underscoring the pride and patriotism associated with the historic day.