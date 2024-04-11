Remembering Ravindra Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary: Unveiling The Life Of India's First Spy, The Black Tiger

Remembering Ravindra Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary | Canva

Ravindra Kaushik was an Indian agent of the Research and Analysis Wing who served his country in Pakistan. He was recognised as one of the most marvelous agents in India's history.

Who was Ravindra Kaushik?

His feeling of patriotism led him to devote his life to the nation. He was born into a Brahmin family on April 11, 1952, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. His father's name was JM Kaushik and he served in the Indian Air Force.

Ravindra was greatly inspired by his father and wanted to become like him. He completed his studies at SD Bihani PG College in Sri Ganganagar. He actively participated in debates and also performed in theatres in the college.

Just read about Shri. Ravindra Kaushik known as Black Tiger. He died for our nation in the jail of Pakistan. Whole family suffered a lot.



The nation will always be indebted. Our nation has became great because of extreme sacrifices of such people. Salute to you Sir. pic.twitter.com/PDZc2pO0s4 — Gaurav Goel (Modi Ka Pariwar) (@goelgauravbjp) February 26, 2023

Ravindra Kaushik joined Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

According to the reports, when Ravindra was 21, he got an invitation to join one of India's best intelligence agencies, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). RAW is India's foreign intelligence agency. It was established on September 21, 1968 and has a motto of Dharmo Rakṣati Rakṣitaḥ.

In 1973, he moved to Delhi after graduating to join RAW. Ravindra Kaushik went through arduous training in Delhi for two years. As he had to spy in Pakistan for India, he was trained in the Urdu language, Islamic religious education, geography and many more.

After completing training, his records and information regarding India were destroyed by RAW and Ravindra Kaushik went to Pakistan for a mission with a new identity and a new name. He studied LLB at Karachi University in Pakistan. He joined the Pakistan Army after completing the degree and became a commissioned officer.

5. In 1975, Ravindra Kaushik, a theatre artist was sent to Pakistan where he managed to join the Pakistan army and rose to the rank of ‘Major’. Kaushik aka "Black Tiger" saved thousands of Indian lives and gave invaluable information to the Indian intelligence agencies back home. — Labour Law Advisor 🇮🇳 (@AdvisorLaborLaw) April 18, 2023

Ravindra Kaushik acquired the rank of major. He was living an ordinary yet dangerous life in Pakistan. He never forgot his duty towards his nation and from 1979 to 1983 Ravindra gave crucial information to the Indian Government. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called him the Black Tiger, reflecting his intelligence, courage, dedication, excellent skills and patriotism for the nation.

However, he was caught by Pakistani Army after another RAW agent was sent by the Indian government in 1983. Ravindra Kaushik remained in Pakistan's prison for 16 years. According to the reports, he died in prison after suffering from a severe illness.