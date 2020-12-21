Remembering PV Narasimha Rao: The 'Architect of Modern India'

One exceptional politician of India was P.V. Narasimha Rao who went on to become 9th Prime Minister of India. He, together with his stark wisdom, shaped our country’s demographics and led it to the trail of the economic process.

Hailed from a Agrarian family in Telangana, so a component of Hyderabad state.

Before independence, Rao trained himself as a guerrilla fighter to revolt against the Nizam of Hyderabad–who ordered his soldiers to kill such fighters on sight. When India was celebrating independence on August 15,1947, Rao and his team of guerilla fighters were dodging nizam's bulltes in a very forest.

He has mastered several languages including Telegu, Marathi, Urdu, Oriya, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic.

He had almost retired after active participation in 1991 but made a comeback after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

He became the primary Prime Minister from the South and first outside Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty to complete 5 years in office.

He is often known as 'Father of Indian Economics Reforms ' and 'Architect of recent India as he reduced many interest rates and ended public monopolies which let Foreign Direct Investment to prevail in India.

He was praised by BJP Leader LK Advani as India's Best Prime Minister.

He never made money despite holding the PM's office for five years although faced difficulties in paying for daughter's medical education.

In 2004, he breathed his last in Delhi thanks to coronary failure and was cremated in Delhi.

His body wasn't allowed inside AICC(All India Congress Committee) in Delhi nor was a site allotted for his cremation within the capital.

Got a memorial 10 years after his death by Modi led NDA government.

Lawyer, politician and especially a reformist, P.V. Narasimha Rao was a soulful personality who led India to a growthful path.

Despite doing most for the country, P.V. Rao sadly didn’t get his due share of respect and recognition.

If not then, but now the country must revere him dearly and remember him among every legendary figure that lived.