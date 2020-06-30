Honour PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year: Milind Deora urges Maharashtra govt to convene an all-party meeting

Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday has demanded that the Maharashtra government should honour former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year.

The Congress leader also said that Rao, who represented the Ramtek constituency in 1984 and 1989, was fluent in Marathi and his liberalisation policies had benefitted the state. Deora urged Maharashtra Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to honour Narasimha Rao on his centenary year.

Taking to Twitter, Milind Deora wrote: "PV Narasimha Rao ji was @INCIndia’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ramtek, Maharashtra in 1984 & 1989. He was fluent in Marathi & his liberalisation policies benefitted the state immensely. To honour him on his centenary year, I urge @CMOMaharashtra to convene an all-party committee."