Honour PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year: Milind Deora urges Maharashtra govt to convene an all-party meeting

Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday has demanded that the Maharashtra government should honour former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year.
The Congress leader also said that Rao, who represented the Ramtek constituency in 1984 and 1989, was fluent in Marathi and his liberalisation policies had benefitted the state. Deora urged Maharashtra Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to honour Narasimha Rao on his centenary year.
Taking to Twitter, Milind Deora wrote: "PV Narasimha Rao ji was @INCIndia’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ramtek, Maharashtra in 1984 & 1989. He was fluent in Marathi & his liberalisation policies benefitted the state immensely. To honour him on his centenary year, I urge @CMOMaharashtra to convene an all-party committee."
Earlier on Sunday, Milind Deora had called for everyone to stay united and show support on the border issue with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Without any party, Deora wrote on Twitter that with the political mudslinging, we are exposing ourselves instead of standing together against China.
"It's highly unfortunate that the national discourse surrounding the surge in Chinese transgressions has deteriorated into political mud-slinging. When we should be united in condemning China’s actions & seeking solutions, we are exposing our divisions," the Congress leader had tweeted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)