Milind Deora reveals having suicidal thoughts, shares five tools to cope up with depression

Hours after popular Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, committed suicide, former Union Minister and Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday revealed having suicidal thoughts and shared five "effective" tools to cope with depression.
While sharing "coping tools", Deora said that his experience with suicidal thoughts has taught him to "live with the blues". Taking to Twitter, Milind Deora wrote: "My own experience with suicidal thoughts, first as a teen & even as an MP, taught me to live with the blues. Sharing 5 effective coping tools."
He advised people struggling with depression to reach out to their family, friends, colleagues and even acquaintances. "You are more loved than you know," he said.
Stating that depression transcends age, gender, economic strata or success, Deora said people should overcome the stigma of mental health and seek counselling.
"We're in a constant struggle with our inner demons. Never give in to them. Life is beautiful. Don't get caught up in the rat race. Choose music, food, travel, reading, your work and loved ones. Do what makes you happy. Choose life. Most importantly, love yourself for who you are," he added.
Soon after Deora’s revelation, netizens took to the micro blogging site and lauded the Congress leader.
Here's what netizens had to say:
