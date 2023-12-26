 'Religion Personal Choice': CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Turns Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Religion Personal Choice': CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Turns Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite

'Religion Personal Choice': CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Turns Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite

In a statement, the politburo of the Left party said Yechury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury | Photo: Twitter/@thenewsminute

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the party said on Tuesday while underlining its belief that religion is a personal choice.

Yechury will not attend ceremony despite invitation: CPI(M)

"Our policy is to respect religious beliefs and the right of each individual to pursue their belief. Religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Comrade Sitaram Yechury will not attend the ceremony despite receiving an invitation to do so," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a post on X.

In a statement, the politburo of the Left party said Yechury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Religious ceremony converted into state-sponsored event: CPI(M)

"The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguarding the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony," the party said.

It added that it is "most unfortunate" that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have converted a religious ceremony into a State-sponsored event directly involving the prime minister, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and other government functionaries.

'Modi regime violating fundamental principal of governance'

"A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State in India, under the Constitution, should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event," the CPI(M) said.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony.

Read Also
Ayodhya Ram Temple: CPI-VHP Spar Over Mandir Event & Invite; 'Religious Programme Being...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 2 Crore YouTube Subscribers

PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 2 Crore YouTube Subscribers

PICTURES: RM Rajnath Singh Commissions Navy's Indigenously Built Missile Destroyer INS Imphal

PICTURES: RM Rajnath Singh Commissions Navy's Indigenously Built Missile Destroyer INS Imphal

Gujarat: 4 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas Leaked From Pipeline At Pharma Company In...

Gujarat: 4 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas Leaked From Pipeline At Pharma Company In...

'Religion Personal Choice': CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Turns Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite

'Religion Personal Choice': CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Turns Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite

COVID-19 Update: India Logs 6 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Tally Advances To 69; Active Cases Stand At...

COVID-19 Update: India Logs 6 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Tally Advances To 69; Active Cases Stand At...