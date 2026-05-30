Relief Commissioner's Foreign Trip During UP Storm Disaster Sparks Row, CM Yogi Seeks Report | File Pic (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Relief Commissioner Dr Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reportedly left on a foreign tour while the state was dealing with widespread devastation caused by storms and other weather-related disasters that have claimed 117 lives since May 13.

The issue came to light amid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the development and sought a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the official's foreign visit. The Chief Minister has also sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary.

The controversy comes as Uttar Pradesh witnessed a dramatic change in weather over the past two days. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds brought relief from the intense heat during the Nautapa period. Most districts remained under cloud cover on Saturday, with temperatures dropping by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

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Banda, which recorded a scorching 47.5 degrees Celsius on May 28, saw temperatures fall to around 37 degrees Celsius following the rain and storm activity.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, including a warning of heavy rainfall in 10 districts. The department has forecast similar weather conditions until June 2.

Late Thursday night and throughout Friday, several districts across western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, were battered by thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. Hailstorms were reported in some areas. The severe weather damaged houses, uprooted hundreds of trees and blew away tin sheds. In Chitrakoot, nearly 500 parrots were reported dead following the storm.

In the past two days alone, weather-related incidents including thunderstorms and lightning strikes claimed 31 lives across the state. Bundelkhand was the worst-hit region, accounting for 15 deaths. Hamirpur reported six deaths, while Banda recorded three fatalities. Two people each died in Mahoba, Orai and Jalaun.

Four deaths were reported from Kaushambi, while Saharanpur and Deoria recorded two fatalities each. One death each was reported from Pratapgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Maharajganj, Mathura, Unnao, Fatehpur and Rampur.

Taking cognisance of the losses caused by adverse weather, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to remain in the field and closely monitor relief and rescue operations. He also instructed authorities to ensure immediate assistance to affected families and expedite damage assessment and compensation processes.