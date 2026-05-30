Watch: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash Karnal As Western Disturbance Sweeps Across Haryana

Fresh visuals from Karnal showed heavy rain lashing the city as thunderstorms linked to a Western Disturbance swept across Haryana on Friday. The video captured rain-soaked roads, vehicles moving with headlights switched on, swaying trees and dark, overcast skies, highlighting the sudden change in weather conditions.

Western Disturbance Brings Relief From Heat

The rainfall is part of a broader weather system affecting several parts of northern India. The Western Disturbance has triggered thunderstorms, dust storms and strong winds across the region, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures after days of intense summer heat.

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Residents in Karnal experienced cooler weather as rain-bearing clouds moved across the district, providing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures.

Strong Winds And Thunderstorm Activity

Meteorological forecasts indicated the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds in some areas were expected to reach between 50 and 80 kmph, creating challenging conditions for commuters and residents.

The sudden weather shift also brought reduced visibility in some locations due to rain and strong winds.

Traffic Movement Affected

The downpour led to water accumulation on several stretches of road, slowing traffic movement in parts of Karnal. Motorists were seen navigating wet roads cautiously as visibility dropped and rain intensified.

Authorities have advised commuters to remain alert during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Benefits For Agriculture

Karnal, one of Haryana's key agricultural districts, could benefit from the pre-monsoon rainfall. The showers are expected to improve soil moisture levels and provide support to farming activities ahead of the monsoon season.

However, experts note that excessive rainfall over short periods can also create temporary waterlogging issues in low-lying areas.

Weather Outlook For Haryana

Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable through May 31, with chances of additional thunderstorms and scattered rain in several districts. Daytime temperatures are likely to stay lower than recent averages.

From early June, rainfall activity is expected to reduce gradually, with temperatures forecast to rise again across much of Haryana. By the middle of next week, many areas could see hotter and drier conditions return.

Residents Advised To Stay Updated

Officials have urged residents to monitor weather advisories as thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may continue to affect parts of the state over the next 24 hours.