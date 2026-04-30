'Bhai, Baraf Ka Tufaan': Delhi-NCR Weather Takes Sudden Turn; Netizens React To Hailstorm & Rainfall Witnessed

A dramatic shift in weather conditions swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing rainfall, strong winds, and hailstorms to several parts of the region. After days of rising temperatures, residents witnessed dark clouds, cooler winds, and sudden showers that transformed the city’s atmosphere within hours.

IMD issues orange and yellow alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad under an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad remain under a yellow alert, signalling the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially during evening travel hours, as unstable weather may lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility, and traffic disruptions.

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Temperature outlook for the capital

Despite the sudden rain activity, temperatures are expected to stay relatively high. Forecasts suggest the maximum temperature may hover around 39°C, while the minimum temperature is likely near 25°C. The rainfall, however, has temporarily eased heat discomfort across several neighbourhoods.

Red alert for nearby districts

Weather instability extended beyond the capital. Outer regions, including Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, were placed under a red alert as intense storm activity developed. Overcast skies and increasing wind speeds across the NCR region indicated the approach of a strong pre-monsoon system.

As the weather shifted dramatically, social media platforms quickly filled with videos and reactions from residents capturing lightning flashes, hailstones, and dust storms sweeping through the city. Many users described the sudden cooling as a welcome break from early summer heat.

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Delhi records one of its most unusual Aprils

April 2026 has emerged as one of Delhi’s most weather-diverse months in recent years. The capital experienced alternating spells of heat, rain, and clearer air conditions, a rare combination for the pre-summer period.

The city registered its wettest April in nearly two decades, receiving about 27.9 mm of rainfall so far. Frequent pre-monsoon showers during the first half of the month played a significant role in moderating temperatures and improving air quality.

Interestingly, Delhi also saw one of its coolest Aprils in the past two years, with an average maximum temperature close to 37°C. Only a single heatwave day has been recorded so far, an unusual trend compared to typical North Indian summers known for prolonged heat spells.