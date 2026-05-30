Bihar Govt Suspends 2 IAS Officers In Tender Scam Linked To Contractor Rishu Shree | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: Bihar government has suspended two senior IAS officers in connection with a tender scam, allegedly masterminded by Rishu Ranjan Sinha, popularly known as Rishu Shree.

Bihar's Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) has already arrested Rishu Shree in connection with a major tender manipulation and money laundering scam following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation.

The suspended officers are 2017-batch IAS officer Yogesh Kumar Sagar and 2014-batch IAS officer Abhilasha Kumari Sharma. They are facing allegations of money laundering. Earlier, Special Vigilance United had arrested Rishu Shree in connection with a tender fraud and money laundering case.

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Both officers have allegedly received favours from the contractor Rishu Shree. The ED conducted an inquiry against them and subsequently wrote to the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) to recommend further action. Rishu Shree reportedly sponsored a trip to Europe for Yogesh Kumar Sagar and eight of his relatives. During the tour, which took place from June 22, 2024, to June 30, 2024, Yogesh and his eight family members visited the Austrian cities of Vienna, Salzburg, and Wolfgang. They stayed in luxury hotels, and a total of Rs 21.92 lakh was spent on air travel and accommodation at these foreign hotels as the expenses were allegedly borne by Rishu Shree. Yogesh Kumar Sagar was posted in the state social welfare department.

On the other hand, Abhilasha Sharma is presently holding the post of additional CEO and deputy secretary in the rural development department.

On Wednesday night, SVU officials had summoned Rishu Shree on the pretext that his signature was required on certain important documents. However, upon his arrival at the SVU office, he was detained and subjected to questioning regarding various aspects of the case.

Sources within the SVU claim that as the investigation progresses, the roles of several senior administrative officials may also come under scrutiny. The agency is attempting to ascertain the extent to which influence was exerted during the tender processes in government departments, and which officials allegedly facilitated such actions. A case of money laundering has also been filed against Rishu Shree under PMLA.

Facing accusation of acting as an illegal middleman, he allegedly manipulated state tenders to benefit his firm, "Reliable Infra Services," and extended undue luxuries—such as financing multi-lakh foreign trips to Europe and Australia—for high-ranking Bihar IAS officers in exchange for lucrative government contract

Acting on intelligence that Rishu Shree was attempting to flee the country, the SVU took him into custody from his Mithapur residence. A special vigilance court remanded him to judicial custody, as he was put behind bars in Beur Jail in Patna.