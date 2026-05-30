DK Shivakumar To Take Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister On June 3

ANI

The Congress has formally initiated a leadership transition in Karnataka, paving the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over as the state's next Chief Minister. The move follows months of speculation over a possible change in leadership and marks a significant political shift within the ruling party.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Scheduled For June 3

Congress leaders have confirmed that Shivakumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister on June 3 in Bengaluru. The ceremony is expected to take place at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan, although party leaders said final logistical details and the exact timing will be announced separately.

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According to party officials, the swearing-in event will be conducted in a simple manner, reflecting the Congress leadership's emphasis on governance and public service rather than political spectacle.

Congress Holds Key Meeting On Government Formation

With the leadership question settled, the party's focus has now shifted to government formation and cabinet restructuring. A meeting of senior Karnataka Congress leaders has been convened to discuss the transition and chart the way forward.

The meeting is expected to be attended by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and other senior leaders.

Cabinet Composition Emerges As Next Challenge

While the leadership transition appears to have been resolved, attention is now turning to the composition of the new cabinet. The Congress leadership is expected to deliberate on ministerial portfolios and regional representation as it seeks to maintain political balance within the government.

The cabinet formation process is likely to be closely watched, given the various factions and interests within the state unit.

End Of Months Of Political Speculation

The decision effectively concludes months of discussions over Karnataka's leadership arrangement. Shivakumar, widely regarded as one of the Congress's most influential leaders in the state, will now assume the top post after serving as Deputy Chief Minister.

Read Also DK Shivakumar Confirms Karnataka Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony On June 3

His elevation is expected to usher in a new phase for the Congress government as it prepares for upcoming political and administrative challenges.

Focus On Governance

Party leaders have stressed that the transition should remain focused on governance and development priorities. Congress officials indicated that the swearing-in ceremony would be kept low-key, underscoring the message that the new administration's priority will be delivering on its commitments to the people of Karnataka.