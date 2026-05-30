DK Shivakumar Confirms Karnataka Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony On June 3

DK Shivakumar | PTI

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress president DK Shivakumar has confirmed that the oath for Karnataka CM will take place on June 3. "Oath ceremony will be on 3rd June," he confirmed, speaking to news agency ANI. Shivakumar is likely going to be the next CM of the state.

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Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress working president G C Chandrashekhar said the swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan.

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Currently, Shivakumar has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha for the CLP meeting, where he is going to be chosen as the legislative party leader, following which he will meet the governor and stake claim to form the new government.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the House in the Legislative Council NS Boseraju, and all working presidents of the party will attend the meeting.

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Two deputy chief ministers are also likely to take oath along with DK Shivakumar. One deputy chief minister is likely to be from the Dalit community, according to NDTV report.