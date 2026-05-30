 'Beaten, Eggs Thrown & Clothes Torn': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted By Locals During Sonarpur Visit To Meet Post-Poll Victims' Families - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Beaten, Eggs Thrown & Clothes Torn': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted By Locals During Sonarpur Visit To Meet Post-Poll Victims' Families - VIDEO

'Beaten, Eggs Thrown & Clothes Torn': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted By Locals During Sonarpur Visit To Meet Post-Poll Victims' Families - VIDEO

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, was allegedly beaten by locals in Sonarpur during his visit to families affected by post-poll violence. He claimed, “It's all BJP-sponsored… it hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen.” A video shows several people heckling and attacking him on the spot.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
'Beaten, Eggs Thrown & Clothes Torn': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted By Locals During Sonarpur Visit To Meet Post-Poll Victims' Families - VIDEO

Sonpur: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly beaten up, his clothes torn, and eggs thrown by locals during his visit to West Bengal's Sonarpur, when he went to meet the families of post-poll violence-affected victims.

A video has surfaced showing several locals heckling and beating the TMC national general secretary.

"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he said, speaking on the incident.

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