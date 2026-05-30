'Beaten, Eggs Thrown & Clothes Torn': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted By Locals During Sonarpur Visit To Meet Post-Poll Victims' Families - VIDEO

Sonpur: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly beaten up, his clothes torn, and eggs thrown by locals during his visit to West Bengal's Sonarpur, when he went to meet the families of post-poll violence-affected victims.

A video has surfaced showing several locals heckling and beating the TMC national general secretary.

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"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he said, speaking on the incident.