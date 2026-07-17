 Rejected Love & Ruthless Murders: 2 Young Women Killed In Separate Karnataka Attacks; All Accused Arrested
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Rejected Love & Ruthless Murders: 2 Young Women Killed In Separate Karnataka Attacks; All Accused Arrested

Two young women were brutally murdered in separate incidents in Karnataka after rejecting love or marriage proposals. In Bengaluru, 23-year-old law student Amrutha was stabbed to death outside her workplace by a stalker and his brother. In Bantwal, 22-year-old Lavanya was hacked to death by a distant relative who had been stalking her. All the accused have been arrested.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Rejected Love & Ruthless Murders: 2 Young Women Killed In Separate Karnataka Attacks; All Accused Arrested
Rejected Love & Ruthless Murders: 2 Young Women Killed In Separate Karnataka Attacks; All Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Bengaluru: In two separate horrific incidents, two young girls were murdered brutally while onlookers watched helplessly by the obsessive stalkers for rejecting their love proposals.

While the first incident was reported from Jeevan Bima Nagar near Indira Nagar in Bengaluru city, where a law student Amrutha (23) was stabbed multiple times outside the Pizza outlet where she worked, the second incident was reported from Bantwal Town in Dakshina Kannada district, where 22-year-old Lavanya was hacked to death in the town bus stop.

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In the case of Amrutha, the brother of the obsessive stalker, while trying to convince her to marry his brother. According to police, Amrutha was a law student and worked part time in a Pizza outlet. Recently, she went to `Om Shakti' temple in Tamil Nadu, where she met Dhanush. When Dhanush proposed to her, Amrutha agreed to marry him.

However, Dhanush had hidden the fact that he was already married and had a son. Learning this, Amrutha refused to marry him. Dhanush tried to convince her that he had separated from his first wife, but Amrutha did not budge.

On Wednesday, while Amrutha was coming out of the Pizza outlet after finishing her work, Dhanush and his brother Surya accosted her and tried to persuade her to marry Dhanush. When she refused, Surya pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, while onlookers were watching the incident in horror.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her colleagues, where she died on Thursday. The HAL police have arrested both Dhanush and his brother Surya.

In another incident at Bantwal, Lavanya, who was working in a private nursing home was hacked to death by Chethan, a distant relative of the victim.

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Lavanya was working in the nursing home at Kalladka and every day she used to travel by bus from her native village Kakkya Padavu to Kalladka in a bus.Of late, she realised that Chethan was stalking her and had told about it with a couple of her cousins.

On Thursday afternoon, when Lavanya was sitting in the bus, Chethan came and sat next to her. Lavanya called up her cousin and told him that Chethan was sitting next to her and alighted the bus as per the instruction of her cousin.

Chethan followed her, pulled out a matchet and hacked her to death in the middle of the bus stand. Then, he escaped from the bus stand.

On Friday morning, the Bantwal police tracked him at nearby Guruvayanakere and arrested him.

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