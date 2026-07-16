Bengaluru: Man Murders Law Student After She Breaks Up With His Brother Over Hiding Previous Marriage & Child

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A law student has died of injuries three days after she was stabbed by the brother of her former boyfriend for ending their relationship.

The incident took place on July 13, under the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits. The victim was a fourth-year law student and was brutally stabbed by her former partner and his brother after she ended their relationship upon discovering his secret marital status.

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Relationship turns fatal

The deceased, Amrutha, had been in a relationship with Dhanush, whom she met through a family acquaintance. She reportedly ended the relationship after she came to know that he had concealed his divorce and the fact that he had a child, according to NDTV.

The police have arrested the prime accused, Dhanush, along with his brother, Surya, in connection with the killing.

Alleged attack near home

Surya had allegedly threatened Amrutha over her decision to break off the relationship. On July 13, Surya allegedly confronted Amrutha near her home. An argument ensued, during which Surya stabbed Amrutha in the chest and back before fleeing the crime scene, according to police.

Victim succumbs to injuries

Amrutha’s family members immediately rushed her to hospital in a pool of blood, where she fought for her life for three days before succumbing to her wounds. The police stated that her body has been shifted to CV Raman Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway.