Bengaluru Cop Held After Wife Accuses Him Of Dowry Demands, Domestic Abuse & Threats

A Bengaluru police sub-inspector has been arrested after his wife accused him of dowry harassment, domestic violence, criminal intimidation and assault, including allegedly attacking her father with a machete during a family dispute.

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The accused, identified as Bhairappa KS, is attached to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office. He was taken into custody after his advocate wife approached the Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that local police had failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) despite her repeated complaints.

FIR registered after complaint

According to police, an FIR has now been registered and Bhairappa will be produced before a court. Authorities said all allegations are being investigated.

The complainant, who has been married to the officer for five years and has a three-year-old daughter, alleged that the initial years of their marriage were peaceful before her husband began demanding Rs 50 lakh, a house and a plot from her family. She claimed the demands intensified after he was suspended in a Lokayukta bribery case.

The woman alleged that her father had purchased two cars and provided money on several occasions to meet his demands, but the harassment continued. She further accused her husband of physically assaulting her, forcing her and their daughter out of the house, neglecting their welfare and threatening to have her killed through criminals. She also alleged that he questioned the paternity of their child and maintained relationships with multiple women.

Father allegedly attacked

The latest incident allegedly occurred on July 12, when her father visited the couple's residence to mediate the dispute and was allegedly attacked with a machete.

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Bhairappa had earlier been suspended in connection with an alleged bribery case while posted at the Subramanyapura Police Station. Police said further investigation into the latest case is underway.