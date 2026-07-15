Bengaluru: Class 7 Student Attempts Suicide; Probe On Into Alleged Teacher Punishment | File Pic

Bengaluru: A class 7 student attempted suicide after he was allegedly punished by a teacher over a minor incident in school, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and before taking the extreme step, he informed his sister, they said.

The student studies at a school located in Mariyappanapalya area here.

He attempted suicide by hanging himself, following which he was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, the officer said the boy had been reprimanded by his teacher over some alleged mischief involving another student and was asked to step out of the classroom.

Police said the inquiry so far suggests it was a minor classroom issue.

However, a detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain whether the boy was harassed or subjected to any severe physical punishment at school and the circumstances that led him to take the extreme step.

No complaint has been lodged by the parents so far as they are still in trauma, police said, adding that they are being provided counselling.

Further inquiry is underway.

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