ICSI CSEET June 2026 Topper List Out; Gungun Secures AIR 1, Check Complete All India Merit List

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Topper List Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET June 2026 results along with the All India Merit List, revealing the names of the top three rank holders in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

Candidates who appeared for the June session can now check their results on the official ICSI website. Along with the result, the institute has also made available the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement, which contains subject-wise marks obtained by candidates.

Direct link to check the All India Rank Holder

Direct link to check All India Provisional Merit List

Direct link to check the result

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Topper List Out: Topper List

The All India Merit List for the June 2026 session is as follows:

AIR 1: Gungun

AIR 2: Srishti

AIR 3: Chavi Kamal Mittal

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Topper List Out: Subject-Wise Marks Available

Along with the declaration of results, ICSI has uploaded candidates' subject-wise marks through the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement. Students can download the document after logging in to the official portal using their credentials.

The institute has clarified that physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be sent to candidates. The online statement available on the website should be downloaded and retained for future reference.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: How to Check CSEET June 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website.

Step 2: Click on the CSEET June 2026 Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement.

Step 6: Take a printout or save a copy for future use.

Direct link to check the result

The CSEET serves as the entry-level examination for students aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary (CS) programme. Alongside the individual scorecards, ICSI has released the names of candidates who secured the top three All India Ranks in the June 2026 session.