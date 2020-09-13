Recovered from coronavirus? Health Ministry's dos and don't for post-COVID-19 care

With huge number of coronavirus cases across the globe every day coupled with lakhs of fatalities, the pandemic is still raging in many parts of the world.

Even as doctors and medical experts across the globe continue to learn more about the virus with every passing day, we are still not ready with a vaccine for COVID-19.

After acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. Thus, to brace citizens up, the Union Health Ministry has now come up with a 'post-COVID-19 management protocol'. The use of Chyawanprash, doing Yogasana, Pranayama and walks are among the few suggestions given by the ministry.

Read the full list of guidelines here:

At individual level

• Continue COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (use of mask hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing).

• Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).

• Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (details of medicines and their dosage is at Annexure I) — To be practised and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH

• If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in a graded manner.