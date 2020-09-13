Recovered from coronavirus? Health Ministry's dos and don't for post-COVID-19 care

With huge number of coronavirus cases across the globe every day coupled with lakhs of fatalities, the pandemic is still raging in many parts of the world.
Even as doctors and medical experts across the globe continue to learn more about the virus with every passing day, we are still not ready with a vaccine for COVID-19.
After acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. Thus, to brace citizens up, the Union Health Ministry has now come up with a 'post-COVID-19 management protocol'. The use of Chyawanprash, doing Yogasana, Pranayama and walks are among the few suggestions given by the ministry.
Read the full list of guidelines here:
At individual level
• Continue COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (use of mask hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing).
• Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).
• Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (details of medicines and their dosage is at Annexure I) — To be practised and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH
• If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in a graded manner.
Mild/ moderate exercise
• Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as o health permits or as prescribed
• Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician
• Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated
• Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.
• Have adequate sleep and rest
• Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.
• Take regular medications as advised for COVID-19, and also for managing comorbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.
• Self-health monitoring at home - temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse Mary etc. (if medically advised)
• If there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam Inhalation. Ile addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation (refer to Annexure I) Cough medications, should be taken on the advice of a medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush.
• Look for early warning signs like high-grade fever, breathlessness, SpO2 < 95%. unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.
At the level of community
• Recovered individuals to shoe their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.
• Take the support of community-based self-help groups civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for the recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood).
• Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor. If required seek mental health support service.
• Participate in group sessions of Yoga, Meditation etc. while taking all Are precautions like physical distancing.
In a healthcare facility setting
• The first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) should be within 7 days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where he/she underwent treatment.
• Subsequent treatment/follow up visits may be with the nearest qualified allopathic/AYUSH practitioner/medical facility of other systems of medicine. Poly-therapy is to be avoided due to potential for an unknown drug-drug interaction, which may lead to Serious Adverse Events (SAE) or Adverse Effects (AE).
• The patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility. • Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow-up.
Annexure I
Immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (to be prescribed only by practitioners permitted under law for prescribing the medicine/therapy under specific stream)
Ayush Kwath (150 ml; 1 cup) daily, Samshamani vati twice a day 500 mg (1 gm per day) or Giloy powder 1 -3 grams with lukewarm water for 15 days, Ashwagandha 500 mg twice a day (1 gm per day) or Ashwagandha powder 1-3 grams twice daily for 15 days and Amla fruit one daily/Amla powder 1-3 grams once daily.
Mulethi powder (in case of dry cough) 1- 3 gram with lukewarm water twice daily
Warm Milk with 1/4 teaspoonful Haldi in (morning/evening)
Gargling with turmeric and salt
Chyawanprash 1 teaspoonful (5 mg) once daily in the morning (as per directions from Vaidya)
It is also suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH that the use of Chyawanprash in the morning (1 teaspoonful) with lukewarm water/milk is highly recommended (under the direction of Registered Ayurveda physician) as in the clinical practice Chyawanprash is believed to be effective in the post-recovery period.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)