Record 3,689 COVID-19 deaths in India in 24 hours; slight dip in daily cases with 3,92,488 new infections

A day after India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, the country on Sunday reported 3,689 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the daily cases saw a slight dip. India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 1,95,57,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

According to ICMR, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1 with 18,04,954 samples being tested on Saturday.