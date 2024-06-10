Reasi Terror Attack: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹10 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased Pilgrims

Jammu: The J&K government on Monday sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of pilgrims killed in the Reasi terror attack.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to be given to the next of kin of pilgrims martyred in Reasi terror attack. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. The injured pilgrims are being treated at different hospitals in Jammu & Reasi,” L-G Manoj Sinha wrote on X.

About The Reasi Terror Attack

Ten pilgrims were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh was attacked by terrorists in Yeryath village in the Poni area of Reasi district on Sunday. The bus was coming back from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town when terrorists fired at it after which the driver lost control of the bus. The bus plunged into a deep gorge killing 10 pilgrims on the spot and injuring 33 others.

L-G Sinha said that a control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance.

“A joint security force temporary HQ by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF has been set up at the site and operation is in progress to neutralise the perpetrators of the Reasi terror attack,” L-G said.

