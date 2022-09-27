Real Shiv Sena case: Shinde camp jubilant while Thackeray faction denies it as a setback

FPJ

Ahead of the Dussehra rally, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena received a major jolt after SC denied its plea to grant a stay on the proceedings initiated by the Election Commission. This means the Thackeray faction will have to aggressively put up its argument to save the party symbol bow and arrow ahead of the upcoming BMC elections. The CM Eknath Shinde has already claimed they are the real Shiv Sena and also staked claim over the bow and arrow symbol.

Today’s order led to celebrations in the Shinde camp as several ministers and legislators met the CM and congratulated him by offering him a bouquet. However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence wore a deserted look.

Shinde in his reaction said, ‘’The Supreme Court has rejected the demand of the opposition that the Election Commission should not take a decision on who exactly belongs to the Shiv Sena party. The Election Commission is an independent body. It will take a decision as per the necessary criteria.’’

On the other hand, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said it was not a setback for the Shiv Sena adding that the party has strong faith in the judiciary. ‘’The party is prepared to make its arguments now in the Election Commission. The place of argument has changed for now from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission. The argument is not only important for Shiv Sena but also for the democracy and constitution,’’ he noted.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said it won’t be proper to speak before the Election Commission’s ruling. ‘’It seems the Supreme Court expects the Election Commission to decide the matter after hearing both sides,’’ he noted.

The state Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe said, ‘’There is no reason to believe that the court's decision is a big relief for the Shinde group. Uddhav Thackeray camp will present evidence in the Election Commission which will decide who is the real Shiv Sena party and party symbol. But the issue of MLA ineligibility and the issue of a party symbol are two separate issues. And according to the Defection Act, the court will have to decide on the eligibility of 16 legislators including Eknath Shinde and after that the illegal, unconstitutional Shinde Fadnavis government will go in the state.’’

