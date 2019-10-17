Real Man Vs Wild: Kerala man rescued from 10-foot-long python wrapped around his neck

In a shocking incident in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela, a man was rescued from a 10-foot-long python wrapped around his neck. The video was recorded by locals around, and since has been circulating on the internet since.

Bhuvachandran Nair first saw with the reptile while he was cutting bushes at Kerala Institute of Management in Neyyar. According to a report, the snake crawled on Nair’s body and wrapped himself firmly around his neck while the workers were trying to put the snake into a sack.