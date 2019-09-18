A guide for fishing company catches "Dinosaur-Like" fish in Norway, picture goes viral on social media

19-year-old Oscar Lundahl caught a rare fish while fishing off the coast of Norway recently. He almost jumped when he saw what he caught. It happened when he was looking for blue halibut near Andoya Island.

Lundahl who is a guide for the fishing company Nordic Sea Angling described his catch as "a bit dinosaur-like". The fish looks bizzare having huge and bulging eyes and small body in comparison. He also added that he never seen anything like this.