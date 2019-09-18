A guide for fishing company catches "Dinosaur-Like" fish in Norway, picture goes viral on social media

19-year-old Oscar Lundahl caught a rare fish while fishing off the coast of Norway recently. He almost jumped when he saw what he caught. It happened when he was looking for blue halibut near Andoya Island.
Lundahl who is a guide for the fishing company Nordic Sea Angling described his catch as "a bit dinosaur-like". The fish looks bizzare having huge and bulging eyes and small body in comparison. He also added that he never seen anything like this.
"I had four hooks on one line and felt something quite big on the end of it. It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in," Lundahl added, according to NDTV.
According to The Sun report, The fish is a ratfish, a relative of the shark live deep in the water and rarely get caught. However, they are harmless to humans and feed on crustaceans like crabs and sea snails.