RBI to withdraw ₹2000 notes from circulation; here's how netizens are reacting

Almost seven years after ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes were discontinued and new notes were introduced, RBI on Friday has decided to remove the ₹ 2000 currency notes from circulation. However, those who have the notes can continue to use them as legal tender for day to day expenses.
Meanwhile, soon after the RBI's announcement #Rs 2000 has started trending on Twitter with netizens reacting to this sudden move.
A Twitter user @iamkartikvikram reacted to the news by sharing a meme from the popular movie Phir Hera Pheri and said, "Story of Rs 200 note holders from tomorrow onwards".
Another user @RahulVasisht quipped, "The nano chip from "Rs 2000" will be reused, right? I hope Saheb must have thought long."
@tweet_puns said, "People to Govt after hearing the news of withdrawal of Rs. 2000" and posted a meme which read "Maaf kijiyega ye thik nahi ho raha hai sir. Aap galat kar rahe hai sir.'
People are even posting a report from Aaj Tak in which one of the Prime Time journalists can be seen explaining the role of having a "nano chip" in ₹2000 notes back then when it was first introduced
One @ashapriya09 posted the clip of the video and said, "Even RBI to withdraw RS 2000 notes from October 1. Till today i am not able to find microchip in it 😭"
The journey from demonetisation to withdrawal
Exchange for the ₹2,000 notes will be available till September 30, 2023, as the objective of the new tender was fulfilled when enough notes of other denominations came back to the economy.
The printing of these notes had been stopped in 2018-19, and almost 90 per cent of them had been pumped into the system before 2017.
Currency notes have a life span of 5 years, and the circulation will stop as most ₹2000 notes are nearing that mark.