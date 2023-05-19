 RBI to withdraw ₹2000 notes from circulation; here's how netizens are reacting
Those who have the notes can continue to use them as legal tender for day to day expenses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
T | PTI

Almost seven years after ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes were discontinued and new notes were introduced, RBI on Friday  has decided to remove the ₹ 2000 currency notes from circulation. However, those who have the notes can continue to use them as legal tender for day to day expenses.

Meanwhile, soon after the RBI's announcement #Rs 2000 has started trending on Twitter with netizens reacting to this sudden move. 

A Twitter user @iamkartikvikram reacted to the news by sharing a meme from the popular movie Phir Hera Pheri and said, "Story of Rs 200 note holders from tomorrow onwards".

Another user @RahulVasisht quipped, "The nano chip from "Rs 2000" will be reused, right? I hope Saheb must have thought long."

@tweet_puns said, "People to Govt after hearing the news of withdrawal of Rs. 2000" and posted a meme which read "Maaf kijiyega ye thik nahi ho raha hai sir. Aap galat kar rahe hai sir.'

People are even posting a report from Aaj Tak in which one of the Prime Time journalists can be seen explaining the role of having a "nano chip" in ₹2000 notes back then when it was first introduced

One @ashapriya09 posted the clip of the video and said, "Even RBI to withdraw RS 2000 notes from October 1. Till today i am not able to find microchip in it 😭"

The journey from demonetisation to withdrawal

  • Exchange for the ₹2,000 notes will be available till September 30, 2023, as the objective of the new tender was fulfilled when enough notes of other denominations came back to the economy.

  • The printing of these notes had been stopped in 2018-19, and almost 90 per cent of them had been pumped into the system before 2017.

  • Currency notes have a life span of 5 years, and the circulation will stop as most ₹2000 notes are nearing that mark.

RBI to withdraw ₹2000 notes from circulation; will continue as legal tender till Sept 30, 2023
