Rationalists call out Baba Ramdev for claiming tulsi leaf could block radiations

The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) busted Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s claim about tulsi leaves blocking mobile phone’s radiations.

On Monday, FIRA president Narendra Nayak questioned Ramdev’s claim after which Ramdev slammed Nayak and other rationalists for not believing and denying ‘all ancient Indian knowledge, including the Vedas.’

Nayak said, “Non-ionising radiation of microwave range is from 300Mhz – 300Ghz frequency and the wavelength is from 1millimetre to 1 metre. Of this, various bands from around 800Mhz to 2Ghz are used for microwave communication.

When you make calls and receive calls, there is radiation. They’re creating fear and saying tulsi leaves will help block this radiation. If radiation is blocked, hen shouldn’t the mobile stop working?”

Nayak even proved his point through a demonstration, he covered his phone with Tulsi leaves when a call was made to his number. The phone rang. He said, “Tulsi leaves can never prevent radiation and if radiation is blocked, then the mobile will not ring.”

Later, further showed how the radiations emitting from a mobile phone can be stopped. He covered his mobile phone with aluminium foil and someone again called at his number, but the mobile was not reachable.

At the International Conference on Yoga for Heart Care in Udupi, on Saturday, Ramdev said that keeping a Tulsi leaf inside a mobile phone’s cover will block the phone’s radiation.

Ramdev on Monday countered FIRA by saying that a person can partially test with any device that emits radiation.

“A few people are in the habit of debunking anything related to tulsi, cow, Vedas and ancient knowledge systems.

We need to understand the Vedas. It doesn’t support any social evils, but our scientific traditions respects the powers inherent in tulsi including its anti-radiation, anti-bacterial, anti-virus and medicinal values.

Radiation tends to have a debilitating effect on a person’s body and this can be tested scientifically, but requires time.

Practically, the effect of radiation ends when tulsi leaves are in a person’s hand. We have demonstrated this. If someone (FIRA) wants to prove otherwise, we can’t help it,”