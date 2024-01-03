Rape Charges Against Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD: Victim Bulgarian Woman Undergoes Medical Tests; Alleges Being Forced To Withdraw Complaint

Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv Modi |

Gujarat: A Bulgarian national, who alleged that she had been raped and molested by Cadila Pharmaceuticals chairman and managing director Rajiv Modi, has undergone medical tests, according to police officials investigating the charges.

The complaint filed by Sola police in Ahmedabad against Modi under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent of provoking breach of peace) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code, following a direction of the Gujarat High Court, also mentions Johnson Mathew, one of the employees of the company.

The woman had reportedly filed an application with the Women's Cell of the Police Department and approached the High Court after the police allegedly failed to take action.

Victim Informs Court About Sexual Harassment

The Bulgarian national told the court that she came to India on November 24, 2022, for a job as a flight attendant and joined the company. However, her job profile was changed and she was made a butler-cum-personal attendant and appointed to travel and remain with the CMD of the company.

The woman alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment and was removed from the job on April 3, 2023, when she did not surrender to illicit demands. The complainant had reportedly written to the Bulgarian Embassy and other offices concerned in the matter.

Victim Was Forced To Withdraw Her Complaint

The woman alleged that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint and forced to file an affidavit with the Women's Cell of the Police mentioning that she had settled the matter with the employee and got a demand draft of Rs24 lakh for it.

She then filed a second complaint with the police and also filed a private complaint before a magisterial court, which dismissed the complaint.

The complainant underwent tests at the Sola Civil Hospital on the SG Highway on January 1, according to sources. The probe will be monitored by Chirag Koradia, Additional Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad City, according to Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay. The police will submit its report to the Gujarat High Court. The Gujarat High Court had, in its order dated December 22, directed the chief judicial magistrate to pass an order of investigation by a competent police official.