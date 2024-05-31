Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6

ANI

A court in Bengaluru on Friday remanded rape-accused Karnataka MP and former Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader Prajwal Revanna to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till June 6.

Revanna was produced before Justice KN Shivakumar of the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru earlier today as the SIT sought 14-day custody of Revanna.

Revanna's advocate, Arun has been granted permission to meet the Hassan MP between 9.30 - 10.30 am while in SIT custody.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.