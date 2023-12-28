 Randeep Hooda Shares Pics Of Snare Stuck In Tigress Stomach, Seeks Help From Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Actor Randeep Hooda sought the support of the Uttrakhand Forest Department and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in rescuing and treating the tigress.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Actor Randeep Hooda shared image of tigress on his X account (former twitter) and sought support from Uttrakhand Forest Department and CM Dhami | Randeep Hooda/ X

In an unusual instance, a tigress was seen moving with a snare stuck in her lower stomach in Uttrakhand's Surai Forest Range. By sharing the information through his social media, actor Randeep Hooda sought the support of Uttrakhand Forest Department and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in rescuing and treating the big cat.

Randeep Hooda took to X and shared the news

Actor Randeep Hooda took to X (former Twitter) and wrote, "A tigress is moving with snare in her belly in the Surai forest range Uttrakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her (with folded hands emoji). He further tagged the Uttarakhand Forest Department, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and North Texas Colorguard. 

Randeep Hooda is often spotted at the Mahalaxmi race course

Actor Randeep Hooda is a regular in the Mumbai horse racing circuit circle. Hooda is often spotted at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, along with his horses. The actor reportedly owns six horses. The Sarbjit actor was recently seen posing with his horses after his wedding. 

Surai Forest Range attracts numerous tourists regularly

Surai Forest Range is famous in Khatima; the forest range is about 20 km away from Khatima. Multiple types of flora and fauna are discovered in the range. The place is ideal place for nature and bird lovers. The Surai Forest Range is one of the main attractions in Khatima, attracting many tourists.

