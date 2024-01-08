Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya On January 9 To Take Stock Of Preparedness Ahead Of Mega Event

Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya On January 9 |

Ayodhya: A large number of devotees are expected to reach Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in view of the Prana Pratishtha program of Ram Lalla, which is going to be held on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh government has come up with heightened security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of the grand event in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday

There are reports that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday (January 9) to take stock of the preparedness ahead of the grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event in January 22 along with the other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and CMs of other states. BJP has asked the party workers to celebrate January 22 like Diwali.

The government has also deployed electric vehicles to serve the people

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has also deployed electric vehicles to serve the people who will reach Ayodhya on the day of the Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Lalla. There are reports that the government has deployed around 15 electric vehicles for intercity travel. It will be used for travel between Ayodhya and Lucknow. The initiative will promote eco-friendly transportation during the grand consecration ceremony.

Security has been beefed up in the state and also in Ayodhya

Security has been beefed up in the state and also in Ayodhya. There are reports that AI-powered CCTV cameras have been installed in areas surrounding the Ram Temple, in the entire district, and also in the tent city in Ayodhya. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has said that arrangements will be made for 10,000–15,000 people on the big day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation not to attend the event in large numbers. The government will also come up with a helicopter service to take care of the devotees.

'A new India is visible'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Mathura said, "India's respect has increased today. A new India is visible, those who used to hesitate to take the name of Ayodhya are now saying that if we get an invitation, we will also go there. This is the change."