Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Widens; Ex-Trustee Anil Mishra Likely To Be Named Accused | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple has widened, with former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra likely to be named as an accused. Police sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report will form the basis for the proposed action, while investigators have also gathered additional evidence that is being verified. No official statement has been issued so far.

Since the case surfaced, three names had remained at the centre of discussions: former general secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao. While the SIT report does not directly mention Champat Rai or Gopal Rao, it specifically details Mishra's role. Sources said investigators have found multiple pieces of evidence against Mishra, which are currently being corroborated as part of the ongoing probe.

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Police have incorporated the SIT report into their investigation and are expected to add Mishra's name to the case in the coming days. The report states that Mishra bore direct responsibility for ensuring that security measures governing the collection and counting of donations were effectively implemented. It concludes that he failed to enforce the prescribed safeguards despite being entrusted with the responsibility.

Investigators believe Mishra was aware of serious lapses in the counting process but did not take effective corrective measures. Since the alleged thefts continued despite this knowledge, police are examining whether conspiracy charges can also be invoked against him.

The probe has also brought several bank officials and employees under scrutiny. Police sources said evidence suggesting the involvement of some bank personnel has emerged during the investigation. Action against three to four bank employees is likely after verification of the evidence.

The SIT found that Mishra supervised the trust's financial affairs and cash collection management. He was responsible for ensuring that the counting of cash donations was carried out according to the prescribed protocol and had represented the trust while finalising counting procedures with the bank.

According to the report, Mishra later relaxed key security measures for counting staff, including rules on uniforms, biometric verification and physical frisking. Investigators believe these changes weakened the safeguards and facilitated the alleged theft of donations. Police are preparing legal action on the basis of these findings.

Meanwhile, former general secretary Champat Rai has broken his silence on the controversy, holding the State Bank of India and former trust member Anil Mishra responsible for the alleged irregularities while distancing himself from the controversy.