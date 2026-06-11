Ram Temple Donation Row Deepens As Vinay Katiyar Joins Calls For Transparent Probe

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple intensified on Thursday, with senior BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar joining the growing chorus demanding a transparent investigation into the allegations.

Katiyar, who played a prominent role in the Ram Temple movement, arrived in Ayodhya from Lucknow and said the truth behind the allegations must be established through a fair inquiry.

"These allegations should be investigated impartially. At present, I have no information whether any theft has actually taken place or not. But if such allegations are being made, they must be verified. When the matter concerns the faith and devotion of crores of people, transparency becomes essential. An investigation will help establish the facts," Katiyar said.

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The demand for a probe has also been raised by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a disciple of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. He said no one can escape divine justice and called for a transparent investigation into the allegations.

The controversy erupted after Mahipal Singh, who claims to be the former accounts in-charge of the Ram Temple, alleged in an interview that nearly Rs 7 crore from temple offerings had been stolen. He claimed theft of donations was not an isolated incident but occurred regularly.

Singh alleged that he had reported the matter to Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and a Trust member identified as Gopal Ji. According to him, he was removed from his position the very next day. He further claimed that CCTV footage from the temple premises, dating back eight months, was deleted and alleged that anyone questioning the temple's internal management was sidelined.

The allegations have triggered sharp political and religious reactions.

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Speaking in Etah on Thursday, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that irregularities associated with the Ram Temple had existed since the days of the stone consecration ceremony. He claimed several allegations had surfaced over the years and also referred to alleged irregularities in land transactions during the temple's construction.

Meanwhile, Mahant Vivek Achari of the ancient Dant Dhavan Kund Achari Temple in Ayodhya also demanded an impartial inquiry. He said the allegations involving temple donations concern the faith of crores of devotees and the truth should be placed before the public.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has so far rejected allegations of financial irregularities, maintaining that its accounts are audited and all donations are handled according to established procedures. However, the fresh demands for an independent probe from prominent figures associated with the Ram Temple movement and religious institutions have added further pressure on the Trust as the controversy continues to gather momentum.