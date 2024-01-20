 Ram Temple Consecration: West Bengal BJP Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Declare Holiday On January 22
Ram Temple Consecration: West Bengal BJP Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Declare Holiday On January 22

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote a letter to Mamata urging to keep schools closed on January 22 so that of the state's youth can enjoy Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: After central government decided to keep its establishments closed for half a day on January 22 for consecration of Ram Mandir, West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare the same day as state holiday as well.

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday had written a letter to Mamata urging to keep the schools closed on January 22 so that the youths of the state can enjoy the inauguration of Ram Mandir.

"I have requested our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations," mentioned Majumdar on X.

"The people of this state should also enjoy the inauguration of the temple so it has to announced officially by the Chief Minister," added Majumdar also mentioning that the West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier declared holidays on several occasions.

article-image

Harmony rally

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee is holding Harmony rally on the same day and after offering prayers at Kalighat temple, will touch Mosques, Church and Gurdwara will addressing the rally at Park Circus in central Kolkata.

Slamming the TMCs rally, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari while addressing a public rally claimed that the TMCs rally is 'against the Hindus'.

