 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Releases Video Message, Asks Followers To Celebrate Consecration Like Diwali
In the video message, released from his ashram at Barnawa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim also told his followers not to arrive in Uttar Pradesh and celebrate at their respective places.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Ram Rahim Singh | PTI

Rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was released from jail on parole on January 19, has released a video message urging his followers to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the festival of Diwali. In the video message, released from his ashram at Barnawa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim also told his followers not to arrive in Uttar Pradesh and celebrate at their respective places.

"The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Ji is being held. You should also participate in this as we all are children of Lord Ram. Celebrate this as the festival of Diwali. May god bless you with happiness," Ram Rahim told his followers in the video message. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22.

Ram Rahim Gets Parole 9th Time In 4 Years

Ram Rahim has been released from jail on a 50-day parole. He has got parole nine times in four years. Previously, he was granted a 21-day parole in November last year. He was granted parole thrice last year. Till date, he has been granted parole and furlough for 184 days. Here it may be noted that the jail manual says a convict is entitled for a 70-day parole in a year.

Ram Rahim was convicted in rape and murder cases. He has been lodged in Sunaria jail since August 2017. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula in January 2019 also sentenced Ram Rahim and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, 16 years ago.

