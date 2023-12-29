BREAKING: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sues Journalist & YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh For Defamation

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and journalist/YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh | X

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim sues YouTuber and journalist and YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh for defamation.

Ram Rahim's suit in Delhi High Court sought directions to Shyam Meera Singh to delete the video uploaded by him on YouTube alleging that Ram Rahim fooled his followers.

The journalist had uploaded the video in question on December 17, 2023 with the description, "Curious case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Explore the shocking revelations surrounding Gurmeet Ram Rahim as we delve into the intriguing story of how he cunningly deceived his devoted followers."

The journalist goes on to mention that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan known also as MSG, is the head of the Indian social group Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) since 1990.

The description goes on to say that Ram Rahim is a religious leader, social worker, actor, singer, writer, songwriter, director, and composer.

The description goes on to say that in addition to a 2017 rape conviction, Ram Rahim was also convicted of being involved in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

"In this video, We will uncover the manipulative tactics employed by the controversial spiritual leader that led his bhakts astray (sic)," read the description of the video.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)