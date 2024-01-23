Ram Mandir Inauguration: Know Tata Group's Ingenious Role In Ayodhya Temple's Engineering Marvel

Ram Mandir | X

Mumbai: Apart from the historic new parliament building, the Tata Group was involved in the construction of the Ramjanambhoomi temple at Ayodhya as well. Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) was appointed as the design review, engineering and project management consultant for the entire project to ensure that the amalgamation of ancient faith and modern science would be a place of worship that also signifies India’s self-reliance and prowess in engineering.

According to a TCE press release, the temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style of temple architecture and constructed using a traditional stone structure made up of sandstone with structural elements joined together by tongue and groove joints. The architectural splendour adorned with intricate carvings and breathtaking artwork has been engineered to last a millennium and withstand natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.

TCE implemented innovative engineering solutions, including advanced 3D structural analysis. The temple underwent a rigorous 3-D Finite Element Method (FEM) static and dynamic structural analysis, akin to what is employed for nuclear plants. It was conducted to ensure the long-term structural integrity of the monument, considering various design loads, including seismic forces, over a staggering return period of 2,475 years.

Here's How TCE Team Dealt With Unforeseen Issues

The TCE came on board while the foundation design was already underway. During the initial pile work for the foundation, unforeseen issues emerged, necessitating a thorough review. TCE’s team of experts, in collaboration with a panel of engineers, conducted an extensive assessment of the design, revealing vulnerabilities, particularly in relation to seismic forces and limited lateral load capacity.

In response, TCE proposed an innovative solution – the use of roller-compacted concrete (RCC) as an engineered fill. This innovative concept, a pioneering endeavour worldwide, received approval from experts, substantiated by settlement analysis confirming its feasibility.

Furthermore, the excavation required for the engineered fill provided an opportunity to unearth cultural debris discovered at depths of 18-20 meters, adding a significant archaeological dimension to the project.

Doors Made Of Maharashtra Teakwood

The main monument boasts impressive dimensions of 108 meter in length 75 meter in width, and reaches a towering height of 49 meter. It stands supported by a remarkable assembly of 392 pillars, each boasting a floor-to-floor height of 19 feet and 11 inches. There is a total of 42 doors, meticulously fashioned from teakwood procured from Maharashtra.

Among these, 14 doors on the ground floor will be adorned with gold plating, adding a touch of opulence to the temple’s design. Amit Sharma, MD & CEO said: “TCE has been at the forefront of this project, contributing significantly to its design, planning, and successful execution. The construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our dedication and hard work.”