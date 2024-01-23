Ram Mandir Post-Consecration Ceremony: Rituals For Worshiping Lord Ram Lalla Idol Begin, Check Complete Schedule

Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony | File

A set of rules has been established for the worship of Ramlala, ushering in a new era of devotion under the codename "Shri Ramopasana," following the momentous consecration of life at the Shri Ram temple on January 23. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai announced the guidelines, outlining the meticulous preparations and rituals that will characterize the daily routine at the revered temple.

Worship rules

The worship proceedings are scheduled to commence at 3:00 AM every morning, with meticulous preparations for worship and adornment. Ram Lalla will wake up at 4:00 AM, initiating a day of spiritual devotion. The tradition of performing Aarti five times a day, established in the past, will persist in the future.

Subsequently, consecration and adornment ceremonies will ensue, accompanied by the Shringar Aarti from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The daily darshan schedule will commence at 8:00 AM, with a Midday Bhog Aarti at around 1:00 PM. After a two-hour break for divine rest, darshan will resume from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The evening Aarti will take place at 7:00 PM, creating a spiritual tapestry of devotion and reverence at the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Temple management plans to extend the darshan period

As per the code, Ram Lalla will be offered fruits and milk every hour. Anticipating a surge in devotee numbers post Pran Pratishtha, the temple management is considering extending the darshan duration to 14-15 hours.

Ram temple priest Satyendra Das shared insights into the symbolic attire of Shri Ram Lalla, revealing that the colour of the clothes will correspond to the day. Maintaining a tradition dating back to 1949 when Shri Ram Lalla first appeared, the new temple will continue this practice.

On specific days, Ram Lalla will wear different-coloured attire, white on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, light yellow or cream on Friday, blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday. The new Balroop idol, a significant addition to the temple, will don clothes prepared on handloom by the Heritage and Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust of Pune. A remarkable 10-15 lakh artisans from across the country contributed to the weaving process.