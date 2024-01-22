 Ram Mandir Illuminated With Lights, Deepotsav Begins After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, Videos Surface
A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Ram temple illuminated with several lights after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Ram Mandir-Deepotsav | X/@ANI

Ayodhya, January 22: The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was illuminated beautifully hours after the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony on Monday, January 22. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Ram temple illuminated with several lights after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. To celebrate the historic event, the Uttar Pradesh government , known for its iconic 'Deepotsav' on the eve of Diwali, adorned the city of Ayodhya with diyas (earthen lamps).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the Ram temple when it was illuminated as part of the mega celebration. A laser and light show depicting Lord Ram was also held. After the Pran Pratishtha, 'Sandhya Aarti' was performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

Laser And Light Show Depicting Lord Ram In Ayodhya

article-image

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the public to light diyas to commemorate the event. PM Modi had also urged all ministers to join in the celebrations by lighting diyas at their homes and supporting the underprivileged.

Earlier today, PM Modi presided the consecration ceremony of lord Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. While a group of priests performed all the rituals, CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several other dignitaries attended the consecration ceremony.

article-image

After leading the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi addressed a gathering and said: "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived."

