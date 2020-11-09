Ram Janmbhoomi Temple trust Chairman Mahant Nrityagopal Das rushed to hospital after breathing difficulty

Chairman of the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Temple Mahant Nrityagopal Das rushed from Ayodhya to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow Monday afternoon after he complained of breathlessness and palpitations.

A green corridor was made for him so that he can get treatment at the earliest.

Mahant Das (82), who had caught covid19 two months ago and recovered, has been tested negative for covid today.

The hospital head Dr. Rakesh Kapoor stated in a medical bulletin, “The priest has been admitted to a critical care unit. He suffers from breathlessness, palpitations, low blood pressure, and weakness.”



Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Covid-19 in Mathura and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram when his health deteriorated just a week after the Bhoomi Pujan.